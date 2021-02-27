Governors Call for Antivirus Steps after Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese prefectural governors requested the central government on Saturday to take steps to prevent a resurgence of novel coronavirus infections after its state of emergency over the virus is lifted partially.

In a teleconference, the National Governors' Association drew up a set of proposals, including one calling on the government to support polymerase chain reaction, PCR, tests for the virus to monitor the infection situations in six prefectures for which the emergency will be lifted at the end of the month on Sunday.

The six are the western prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo, the central prefectures of Aichi and Gifu and the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka. The state of emergency will stay in place in Tokyo and the neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa until March 7.

The association, chaired by Tokushima Governor Kamon Iizumi, also called for the central government to consider coronavirus countermeasures around the beginning of the new fiscal year from April, when people's movement increases.

It demanded that the government clarify its coronavirus vaccination coverage targets with a specific timetable and offer financial aid to local governments.

