10 Years On: Experts Seek ISO Standards for Disaster Preparedness

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--A project to create uniform global standards certifying efforts to prepare for natural disasters and mitigate disaster risks is underway in Japan, using lessons learned from the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The project is designed to improve the world's disaster management capacity by leveraging the disaster-related knowledge Japan has accumulated. The organizers hope for the launch of new standards in 2023.

International standards developed by the International Organization for Standardization, or ISO, are widely used to certify product quality and safety in a broad range of fields, including food, production management at factories, environmental management and information and communications security.

As of the end of 2019, there were 22,913 ISO standards. In the year, 117 standards proposed from Japan were published.

In 2020, Fumihiko Imamura, director of Tohoku University's International Research Institute of Disaster Science, and other experts submitted a proposal for an ISO standard certifying disaster preparedness and risk reduction to the ISO, a Geneva-based nonprofit organization. The ISO adopted the proposal for discussions.

