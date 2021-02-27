U.S. Spokesman Corrects Comment on Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--Pentagon press secretary John Kirby corrected on Friday his earlier remark supporting Japanese sovereignty over the Senkaku Islands, noting that there is no change in the U.S. policy on the issue.

"I need to correct something that I said the other day... There is no change to U.S. policy regarding the sovereignty of the Senkaku Islands," Kirby told a press conference.

On Tuesday, he told reporters that the United States supports Japan's sovereignty over the islands in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa and demanded that the Chinese coast guard stop its activities in surrounding waters.

Calling the remark "my error," he apologized "for any confusion" caused by the comment.

"The United States is unwavering in its commitment to the defense of Japan under Article 5 of our security treaty, which includes the Senkaku Islands," Kirby said.

