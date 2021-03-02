10 Years On: No Headway in Relocation in Nankai Quake Areas

Newsfrom Japan

Numazu, Shizuoka Pref., March 2 (Jiji Press)--Pacific coast areas in Japan at risk of tsunami from a possible huge Nankai Trough earthquake have made little progress in proposed pre-emptive mass relocation projects over the past decade.

The March 2011 temblor and tsunami, which hit hard the Tohoku northeastern region, directed the spotlight to a subsidy program to facilitate collective relocation of residents from areas vulnerable to tsunami, flooding or other disasters.

In the coastal areas from central to southwestern Japan, pre-emptive relocation to higher grounds drew attention as the "ultimate disaster prevention measure." But no such project has taken off in the areas.

The Uchiuraomosu district of Numazu, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, located at the innermost part of Suruga Bay, is forecast to be hit by tsunami of up to 8.6 meters if a massive quake occurs in the Nankai Trough off the Pacific coast of central to southwestern Japan.

From March 2012, the association of local residents held study sessions to consider the possible use of the group relocation subsidy program.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]