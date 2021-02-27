Tokyo Confirms 337 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of novel coronavirus infection cases newly confirmed in Tokyo came to 337 on Saturday, standing above 300 for the second straight day, the metropolitan government said.

The figure rose by 10 from a week before.

Of Saturday's total, people in their 20s made up the largest age group, at 77, followed by 63 in their 30s and 54 in their 40s, according to the metropolitan government. Those aged 65 or over accounted for 56.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients, under Tokyo's criteria, fell by two from the previous day to 68.

