3,000 Mizuho Bank ATMs Hit by System Breakdown

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--About 3,000 Mizuho Bank automated teller machines in Japan as well as the bank's internet banking operations suffered a temporary halt on Sunday due to a system failure.

The system outage left retail customers unable to withdraw money or make other transactions with the affected ATMs. Also, cash cards and passbooks got stuck in the machines.

Mizuho Bank resolved the system glitch on Sunday night. As of 7:40 p.m. (10:40 a.m. GMT), 2,956 ATMs, or more than half of the bank's ATMs installed across Japan, were out of service, affecting customers nationwide.

The system failure, detected on Sunday morning, was caused by a problem that occurred during work to update time deposit data, according to the bank, the main banking arm of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. <8411>.

Mizuho Bank has started reactivating the affected ATMs. The confirmation of full service restoration is likely to wait until early Monday morning.

