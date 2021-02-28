Some Mizuho Bank ATMs Hit by System Breakdown

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Some automated teller machines of Mizuho Bank as well as the bank's internet banking operations suffered a halt on Sunday due to a system failure.

The system outage left customers unable to withdraw money or make other transactions with affected ATMs. Cash cards and passbooks cannot be retrieved from them.

The problem is believed to have spread nationwide. The bank, the main banking arm of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. <8411>, is working hurriedly to resolve the glitch, but no prospect for service restoration is in sight yet.

The system failure, confirmed on Sunday morning, had not been resolved as of 7 p.m. (10 a.m. GMT).

The bank is investigating the cause and effects of the problem. It posted an apology on its website.

