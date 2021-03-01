Japan Lifts Coronavirus Emergency in 6 Prefectures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government lifted its state of emergency over the novel coronavirus in six prefectures at midnight Sunday (3 p.m. GMT), while keeping the emergency in place in the Tokyo metropolitan area.

The emergency was removed in the western prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo, the central prefectures of Aichi and Gifu and the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka, ahead of the scheduled expiration on March 7.

In Tokyo and the neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa, which remain under the emergency, the government will promote full measures to prevent infections in order to achieve the full removal of the emergency on March 7 as planned.

After the lifting of the emergency, the six prefectures plan to relax in stages their requests for shorter operating hours at restaurants and bars.

During the state of emergency, store operators that agreed to close by 8 p.m. received benefits of 60,000 yen per day. After the end of the emergency, operators will receive 40,000 in daily benefits in principle if they agree to close by 9 p.m. and 20,000 yen if they open after 9 p.m. but close earlier than usual.

