999 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--A total of 999 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed across Japan on Sunday, with the daily total standing below 1,500 for the 10th consecutive day.

No infection case was reported in 13 prefectures.

The number of deaths among infected people totaled 30, while that of severely ill patients fell by six from the previous day to 434.

In Tokyo, 329 people tested positive for the new coronavirus, keeping the daily count in the Japanese capital above 300 for the second straight day. The figure increased by 57 from a week earlier.

According to the metropolitan government, people in their 30s made up the largest group of new cases, at 50, followed by 45 in their 80s, 43 in their 20s and 40 in their 70s.

