10 Years On: Kids Born after 2011 Disaster Learning Memories, Lessons

Newsfrom Japan

Motomiya/Iwanuma, March 5 (Jiji Press)--Born after the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, children at or under elementary school third grade have no hands-on disaster memories.

Elementary schools in the Tohoku northeastern region are working to pass down disaster memories and lessons to those children and develop a sense of involvement among them through visits to disaster-afflicted areas and exchanges with students at other schools.

Maiko Takano, a 40-year-old teacher, is feeling a sense of crisis. "Some students don't know what day March 11 is," said Takano, who teaches at Shiraiwa elementary school in Motomiya, Fukushima Prefecture, one of the three hardest-hit prefectures in the Tohoku region.

Few students in upper grades have disaster memories, and lower-grade students show little reaction when she takes up the topic of the March 2011 disaster in her classes.

In an effort to raise their interest, Takano is trying to be creative, such as by using a "kamishibai" picture-card show and quizzes.

