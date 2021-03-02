10 Years On: Decommissioning Work Luring Fukushima Biz

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, March 2 (Jiji Press)--Work to decommission the stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan is drawing keen attention from local businesses aiming to revive the regional economy hit hard by the nuclear accident 10 years ago.

Initially, major heavy machinery makers and general contractors mainly engaged in the decommissioning work at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holding Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 plant, which had a triple meltdown after the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

Now companies in Fukushima Prefecture, where the power plant stands, are showing interest in joining the decommissioning project, estimated to cost some 8 trillion yen.

In July 2020, the prefectural government, TEPCO and others opened a secretariat tasked with helping match local companies with prime contractors in the decommissioning work.

The secretariat offers a wide range of assistance to local companies, including coordination for business meetings and workshops on the current situations surrounding decommissioning work.

