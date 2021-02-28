TEPCO Finishes N-Fuel Removal from Fukushima Reactor

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> said Sunday it has completed work to take out all 566 nuclear fuel assemblies from the spent fuel pool of the No. 3 reactor at its Fukushima No. 1 plant.

It was the first time that fuel removal has finished for any of the three reactors that suffered meltdowns in the March 2011 accident at the plant in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan. Meltdown also occurred at the plant's No. 1 and No. 2 reactors after the March 11 earthquake and tsunami.

The fuel removal operation at the No. 3 reactor began in April 2019. TEPCO achieved the goal of completing the work by the end of March this year.

On Sunday, the company by remote control transported the last six assemblies, contained in a special container, to a common storage facility within the plant premises. A large-scale cover was placed over the upper part of the No. 3 reactor building to prevent radioactive substances from being scattered.

TEPCO planned to start the fuel removal from the No. 3 reactor building as early as late 2014, but delayed the schedule repeatedly as it faced difficulty getting rid of debris left by a hydrogen explosion at the building.

