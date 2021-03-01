Japan Companies Begin Job Seminars amid Virus Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese companies Monday kicked off job information seminars for university students graduating in spring 2022, shifting job-hunting activities into full gear amid the prolonged novel coronavirus crisis.

Many companies are expected to make informal job offers by June.

Students are likely to experience a shorter competition this year, with the COVID-19 crisis dampening companies' appetite for recruitment and accelerating a shift to online methods.

On Monday, job information provider Recruit Career Co. held a joint job seminar, scheduled to bring together some 220 companies including major electronics and food makers, at the Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba, east of Tokyo, which is under the country's second coronavirus state of emergency.

Last year, the unit of Recruit Holdings Co. <6098> canceled a series of joint job seminars due to the spread of the coronavirus. It decided to hold such events this year, however, while taking thorough precautions against infection.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]