10 Years On: Crowdfunding Sought to Pass On Disaster Lessons

Tokyo, March 3 (Jiji Press)--Grassroots movements to promote disaster reduction are continuing 10 years after the major earthquake and tsunami that struck northeastern Japan.

Many civic groups that are working to pass on the experiences and memories of those who lost their homes and loved ones in the March 2011 disaster are facing funding difficulties, and some of them are now looking to crowdfunding to raise money to cover expenses for their activities.

"The water, blackened and shiny with leaked oil, swallowed everything," Yuko Tanno, who engages in activities to pass on the experiences of the disaster in the Yuriage district in the city of Natori, Miyagi Prefecture, said.

Tanno, 52, lost her 13-year-old son, Kota, in the March 11 tsunami. She began her activities with the hope that people will not forget the horrors of the disaster. Tanno's activities are held mainly at Memoire de Yuriage, a facility that shows items related to the disaster and also serves as a memorial site for Kota and 13 other students of a local junior high school who lost their lives.

A nonprofit organization set up the facility in 2012, but it saw subsidies from the Miyagi prefectural government cut off in 2017. The organization decided to move out of the building it had rented for its activities and buy a prefabricated building as its new base.

