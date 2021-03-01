Scandal-Hit Japan Cabinet PR Secretary Steps Down

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 1 (Jiji Press)--Makiko Yamada resigned on Monday as Japan's cabinet public relations secretary, apparently to take the blame for a scandal involving Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's eldest son.

Yamada, 60, who is currently hospitalized, has come under fire for attending an expensive dinner paid for by senior officials of a broadcasting company, including Suga's eldest son, when she was working for the communications ministry, in violation of an ethics code for government employees.

Although Yamada was scheduled to attend a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, Monday morning to answer questions from opposition party lawmakers, she did not appear. Hiroshi Moriyama, Diet affairs chief of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, told his counterpart from the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Jun Azumi, that Yamada was resigning.

Even after the scandal came to light, Suga had kept Yamada in her post. Yamada voluntarily returned part of her monthly salary over the issue. But a barrage of criticism from the opposition camp led the prime minister to change course and make Yamada step down effectively to take responsibility for the scandal.

