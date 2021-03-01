Some Mizuho Bank ATMs Still Out of Service due to Glitch

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 1 (Jiji Press)--Mizuho Bank on Monday morning rushed to check whether its automated teller machines in Japan will work normally after many of them were hit by a system failure the previous day.

Transactions through ATMs installed at Mizuho Bank branches and the bank's online services have been resumed by 7 a.m. (10 p.m. Sunday GMT), but ATMs at 84 locations other than its branches had not been brought back to operation as of 2 a.m.

The bank, the core unit of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. <8411>, is working to check ATMs installed at some 50 commercial facilities.

Following the system failure, which occurred on Sunday due to a problem in updating time deposit data, customers were unable to withdraw cash. Some cash cards and passbooks were not retrieved from machines hit by the glitch.

Some 3,000 ATMs, or more than half of all ATMs run by Mizuho Bank in the country, were out of service at one point. After resolving the glitch on Sunday night, the bank started to gradually restore the ATM and online banking services.

