Weekly Coronavirus Cases Down for 7th Week in Row

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 1 (Jiji Press)--The weekly number of newly confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Japan has dropped for the seventh consecutive week.

As of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT), the cumulative number of infection cases, including among cruise ship passengers and crew members, came to 433,447, up by 7,086 from a week before.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the highest cumulative number, at 111,676, up by 1,942, followed by Osaka in western Japan, at 47,123, up by 506, and Kanagawa, south of Tokyo, at 44,899, up by 814.

The cumulative death toll linked to the virus stood at 7,910 across the country, up by 404.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]