NTT Docomo Cuts “ahamo” Fees to 2,700 Yen

Tokyo, March 1 (Jiji Press)--NTT Docomo Inc. said Monday it will cut the fees for its upcoming “ahamo” 20-gigabyte smartphone plan to 2,700 yen a month before tax from the previously announced 2,980 yen.

The level will be the lowest among new low-cost services to be rolled out by the country’s three major mobile phone carriers when call services are included. The fees for ahamo, to be launched on March 26, include charges for unlimited domestic calls of up to five minutes.

Of the other two carriers, KDDI Corp. <9433> will offer its 20GB “povo” low-cost plan at 2,480 yen a month before tax, with an optional service for unlimited domestic calls of up to five minutes available at 500 yen. SoftBank Corp. <9434> will provide its similar “Linemo” service at the same fees.

“The ahamo fees became a little higher than those at rivals after they separated the call service fees (from their base charges), so we decided to cut the ahamo fees to make the service more affordable,” Shigeto Torizuka, NTT Docomo executive general manager of the sales and marketing division, told a press conference.

NTT Docomo also announced a list of 93 mobile phone models compatible with the ahamo service, including Apple Inc.'s iPhone smartphones.

