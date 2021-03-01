Chinese Ships Spotted off Senkakus on 26 Days in Feb.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 1 (Jiji Press)--Chinese coast guard ships sailed near the Senkaku Islands, Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, almost every day last month, the Japanese government said Monday.

In February, Chinese coast guard ships were spotted inside the contiguous zone surrounding Japan's territorial waters around the Senkakus on 26 days, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said at a press conference.

These ships intruded into Japan's territorial waters on six occasions, in which they approached Japanese fishing boats on five occasions, Kato said.

On Feb. 1, China put into effect a law that allows its coast guard to use force against foreign parties for what Beijing views as violations of its sovereignty or jurisdiction.

Kato added that as of 8 a.m. Monday (11 p.m. Sunday GMT), two Chinese coast guard ships were spotted inside the contiguous zone around the Japanese-administered islands in the East China Sea.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]