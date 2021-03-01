Japan Confirms 698 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 698 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Monday, the second successive day below 1,000.

The country had 51 new COVID-19-linked fatalities. The number of patients with severe coronavirus symptoms rose by two from Sunday to 436.

In Tokyo, 121 new cases were confirmed, the first below 200 in seven days.

Neighboring Chiba Prefecture reported 127 new cases. "We need to prepare for a state of emergency being extended," Governor Kensaku Morita said.

Of the new cases in Tokyo, 24 were confirmed among people in their 40s, 22 among those in their 20s, 16 each among those in their 10s and 50s, 15 among those in their 30s and 23 among those aged 65 or older.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]