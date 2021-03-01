Tokyo Reports 121 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 1 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Tokyo came to 121 on Monday, the first figure below 200 in seven days, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

Of the new cases, 24 were confirmed among people in their 40s, 22 among those in their 20s, 16 each among those in their 10s and 50s, and 23 among those aged 65 or older.

Under the metropolitan government's criteria, the number of severely ill patients with the coronavirus in Tokyo fell by six from the previous day to 61.

