Japan Govt to Set Up Panel for Stable Imperial Succession

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering establishing a panel of experts by the end of March to discuss ways to ensure stable Imperial succession, government sources said Monday.

The focal point will be whether to allow female emperors or emperors from the maternal bloodline to ascend the throne, the sources said.

The government is expected to consider the key issue carefully without clarifying when it will reach a conclusion, given that an election for the House of Representatives needs to be held by autumn this year, the sources said.

The term of office of the current members of the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan’s parliament, ends in October.

The government believes that the time is right to start discussions on the Imperial succession issue now that the series of rituals related to the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito was completed in November last year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]