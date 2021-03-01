Japan Govt Budget to Clear Lower House Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s House of Representatives is expected to approve the government’s fiscal 2021 budget plan on Tuesday, opening the way for its enactment before the April 1 start of the fiscal year.

The steering committee of the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, the country’s parliament, Monday agreed to take a vote on the budget at a plenary Lower House meeting on Tuesday.

The Lower House is likely to approve the budget with support from the ruling camp and send it to the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, for further deliberations.

The budget will be enacted automatically 30 days after being sent to the Upper House due to the Lower House’s constitutional superiority.

Opposition parties agreed to put the budget to a Lower House vote on Tuesday as they believe that any attempt to delay the budget’s passage will not win public support amid the coronavirus pandemic, informed sources said.

