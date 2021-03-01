Ashikaga Forest Fire Contained

Newsfrom Japan

Ashikaga, March 1 (Jiji Press)--A forest fire in Ashikaga, Tochigi Prefecture, came under control on the ninth day Monday.

The eastern Japan city lifted its evacuation advisory for 305 households, and all residents returned home. A smoke-caused road closure for parts of the Kita Kato Expressway was also lifted.

The fire, which broke out near the top of Mount Ryogai in the Nishinomiyacho district of the city on Feb. 21, spread due to strong winds and dry air. Some 106 hectares of the mountain forest were charred.

The fire was contained as winds had calmed in recent days and firefighting efforts paid off, authorities said.

“I’m relieved to see no damage done to people or homes,” Ashikaga Mayor Satoshi Izumi said at a press conference.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]