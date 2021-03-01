Over 90,000 Dismissed in Japan amid Pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 1 (Jiji Press)--Over 90,000 people have been dismissed or seen their employment contracts terminated without renewal in Japan for reasons related to the coronavirus pandemic, the labor ministry said Monday.

The cumulative figure, including those expected to receive such treatment, stood at 90,185 as of Friday.

In February alone, the number of dismissals and terminations grew by almost 250 from the previous month to 5,412, hitting a four-month high following a resurgence of the virus and the declaration of a fresh state of emergency for parts of the country.

Monthly dismissal and termination numbers had been on the decline since reaching 11,298 in September last year, hovering around 5,200 since November.

As of Feb. 19, the manufacturing industry saw the largest number of such job losses, at 19,071, with the restaurant, retail and accommodation industries each exceeding 10,000.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]