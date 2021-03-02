2 U.S. Men Handed Over to Japanese Custody over Ghosn Escape

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 2 (Jiji Press)--U.S. authorities handed over two American men suspected of unlawfully aiding former Nissan Motor Co. <7201> Chairman Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan to Lebanon while on bail to Japanese custody on Monday local time.

An aircraft carrying the two men--Michael Taylor, 60, a former U.S. Green Beret, and his son, Peter, 28--has left an airport in Boston and is expected to arrive in Japan on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators from the special squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office arrested them during the flight on suspicion of illegally harboring the former chief of the major Japanese automaker and aiding him in violating the Japanese immigration control law, sources familiar with the situation said.

According to the prosecutors office, Ghosn, 66, illegally left Japan for Lebanon on a private jet from Kansai International Airport in the western prefecture of Osaka in late December 2019 without undergoing immigration checks while he was on bail awaiting trial in Japan over his alleged financial misconduct.

The Taylors are suspected of conspiring with George Zayek, a 61-year-old U.S. national, who is on the run, to help Ghosn board the jet by hiding him in a musical instrument box although they knew that the former Nissan boss had been banned from traveling abroad as part of conditions for his bail. Ghosn is believed to have entered Lebanon via Turkey.

