Japan Govt to Hold 2011 Disaster Memorial March 11

Tokyo, March 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Tuesday decided to hold a memorial ceremony March 11 to mark the 10th anniversary of the massive earthquake and tsunami that mainly hit northeastern Japan in 2011.

The ceremony, set to take place at the National Theatre in Tokyo, will be attended by Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako. He will deliver a speech.

Emperor Naruhito will participate in the government-sponsored memorial ceremony for the first time. He has not attended the event either before or after his enthronement in May 2019.

This year, participants will be limited to about 220 people amid the novel coronavirus epidemic. No flowers will be accepted from general visitors this year.

The government-sponsored ceremony was canceled last year following the coronavirus outbreak. Instead, flowers were offered in an event at the prime minister's office.

