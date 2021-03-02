Japan's COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 8,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 2 (Jiji Press)--The death toll from COVID-19 in Japan rose by 65 to 8,026 on Tuesday.

It took 15 days for the death toll to hit 8,000 after reaching 7,000 on Feb. 15, compared with 12 days between the 6,000 and 7,000 milestones.

People aged 80 or over accounted for 64.8 pct of the deaths as of Wednesday, far higher than 23.4 pct for those in their 70s and 7.6 pct for those in their 60s, the health ministry said.

The country confirmed 888 new COVID-19 cases. The number of severely ill patients dropped by 23 to 413.

In Tokyo, 232 new cases were confirmed, the 24th successive day below 500. The number of severely ill patients fell by seven to 54.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]