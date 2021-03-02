Japan COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 8,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 2 (Jiji Press)--The death toll from COVID-19 coronavirus disease in Japan surpassed the 8,000 mark on Tuesday, with 50 new deaths reported among people infected with the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 800 people were newly confirmed to have the coronavirus across the country on the day, while the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients dropped 23 from the previous day to 413.

The total number of fatal COVID-19 cases in the country now stands at 8,011, including fatalities among former passengers of the coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship.

It took 15 days for the country’s COVID-19 death toll to hit 8,000 after reaching 7,000 on Feb. 15, compared with 12 days between the 6,000 and 7,000 milestones.

In Tokyo, the metropolitan government said the same day that 232 people have been newly confirmed to have the coronavirus. Tokyo’s daily coronavirus tally stayed below 500 for the 24th successive day.

