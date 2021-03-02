Japan Lower House OKs 106-T.-Yen Budget for FY 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese House of Representatives on Tuesday passed the government's fiscal 2021 draft budget with record general-account spending of 106,609.7 billion yen.

The regular budget for the year starting in April cleared the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, by a majority vote at a plenary meeting for submission to the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

The budget is certain to be enacted within fiscal 2020, as a constitutional provision stipulates that a state budget be enacted automatically within 30 days of the Upper House's receipt of the budget, even without a vote by the chamber, after Lower House approval.

Under the draft, the general-account spending is slated to hit a record high for the ninth consecutive year, marking an increase of 3.8 pct from the fiscal 2020 initial budget.

"We hope the budget will be enacted as early as possible," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters after the Lower House meeting, adding that the government will deal with Upper House deliberations with a sense of tension.

