Tokyo Games Committee Mulls 12 Women as Board Member Candidates

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 2 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee said Tuesday it will recommend 12 women as candidates for new members of its Executive Board.

The recommendation will be put forward at a meeting of councillors of the committee on Wednesday.

The move is aimed at achieving committee chief Seiko Hashimoto's goal of increasing the ratio of female Executive Board members to 40 pct.

The 12 female candidates include Olympic marathon gold medalist Naoko Takahashi and Kuniko Obinata, a winter Paralympic alpine skiing gold medalist.

If all 12 candidates are approved, female members will account for 19, or some 42 pct, of the 45 members of the Executive Board. Currently, the board has 33 members, including seven women.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]