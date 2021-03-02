Chinese Fishing Boat Capsizes off Okinawa

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., March 2 (Jiji Press)--A Japan Coast Guard plane found a capsized ship and eight people adrift in the high seas some 330 kilometers north of Ishigaki, Okinawa Prefecture, on Tuesday.

The aircraft was dispatched after the 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters in Naha, the capital of the southernmost Japan prefecture, received a distress signal around 8:50 a.m. (11:50 p.m. Monday GMT) from a China-flagged ship.

Chinese authorities told the headquarters that a fishing boat with 10 crew members capsized and that another Chinese fishing boat rescued five of them but the other five were still missing.

It was raining and waves were high there at the time of the accident. A coast guard ship was sent to the area to search for the missing crew members.

