Japan to Wait until Last Minute over Emergency Lifting: Suga

Tokyo, March 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will wait until the last minute before deciding whether to lift its coronavirus state of emergency for the Tokyo metropolitan area that is slated to expire Sunday, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Tuesday.

"It's true that the number of new infection cases has declined since the emergency was declared" in January, Suga said at a parliamentary meeting.

"We want to also wait and see until the very last minute," he added, suggesting that the government will closely monitor the number of new infection cases and other data before deciding whether to lift the emergency.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "I'll make a final decision" on whether to remove the emergency for Tokyo and the three neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa.

In the past week, the number of new infection cases in the four prefectures stood below 15 per population of 100,000, which is equivalent to Stage 3, the second-worst level on the country's pandemic alert scale, according to the Cabinet Secretariat's data as of Monday.

