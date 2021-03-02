Coronavirus Vaccine Recipient in Japan Dies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 2 (Jiji Press)--A medical worker in her 60s in Japan has died three days after receiving the coronavirus vaccine, the health ministry said Tuesday.

It is the first report of a death after coronavirus vaccination in the country.

The cause of death is believed to be subarachnoid hemorrhage, the ministry said. Any causal relationship with the vaccine is indeterminable, a hospital that reported the case said.

The woman received a vaccine from Pfizer Inc. on Friday and died on Monday, the ministry said.

She is not reported to have displayed health problems immediately following the shot, nor to have had underlying conditions, the ministry said.

