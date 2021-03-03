Scaffolding Collapse Disrupts Tokyu Train Services

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 3 (Jiji Press)--A collapse of construction scaffolding on Tuesday night halted part of Tokyu Corp.'s <9005> train services until early Wednesday afternoon.

A strong wind is believed to have caused the collapse of the platform at a building construction site along the tracks between Jiyugaoka Station and Toritsu-daigaku Station on the company's Toyoko Line. Both stations are in Tokyo's Meguro Ward.

The incident happened around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday (1:20 p.m. GMT), forcing Tokyu to suspend services between Shibuya Station in Shibuya Ward in the Japanese capital and Musashi-kosugi Station in the city of Kawasaki in neighboring Kanagawa Prefecture from the first trains of Wednesday.

The Toyoko Line section was put back online around 12:20 p.m. A total of 173,800 people were affected by the suspension.

According to Tokyu and Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department, the scaffolding some 15 meters high and 25 meters wide fell onto overhead cables for the inbound tracks of the railway line. This trigged a power failure, causing a train traveling between Naka-meguro and Yutenji stations, both in Meguro Ward, to stop.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]