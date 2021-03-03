Japan Confirms 1,244 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 1,244 new coronavirus infection cases on Wednesday, the first above 1,000 in four days.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients fell by six from Tuesday to 407. New fatalities linked to the coronavirus totaled 63.

The new cases included 316 in Tokyo, its first above 300 in three days and up from 213 a week before. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in the capital dropped by two to 52.

Compared with a week before, new infection cases rose to 98 in Saitama Prefecture, 164 in Chiba Prefecture and 139 in Kanagawa Prefecture. Tokyo and the three neighboring prefectures are under the government's coronavirus state of emergency.

Of Tokyo's new cases, 65 were in their 20s, 50 in their 30s, and 40 in their 40s. Those aged 65 or older accounted for 91.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]