Tokyo Records 316 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 3 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Tokyo came to 316 on Wednesday, topping 300 for the first time in three days, according to the metropolitan government.

The daily tally increased by more than 100 from Feb. 24.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government's criteria dropped by two from the previous day to 52.

Of the newly infected people, 65 were in their 20s, 50 in their 30s, and 40 in their 40s. Those aged 65 or older accounted for 91.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]