10 Years On: Over 70 Pct of Municipalities Still Need Support Staff

Tokyo, March 6 (Jiji Press)--Over 70 pct of northeastern Japan municipalities hit hard by the March 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster plan to continue accepting support staff for reconstruction from other areas in fiscal 2021 and later, a Jiji Press survey revealed.

The results indicated that many municipalities in disaster areas still need help due to delays in reconstruction projects and shortages of professional staff.

The survey was conducted in January, covering 42 municipalities in Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures.

Three of the 42 municipalities do not rely on support staff. Five others have already stopped accepting staff from other municipalities.

Of the remaining 34 municipalities, six plan to accept support staff until fiscal 2020, which ends this month, 11 until fiscal 2021, five until fiscal 2022 and one until fiscal 2025, while 11 said they have yet to decide when to stop accepting such support.

