Suga Faces Divided Opinions on Possible Dual Surname System

Tokyo, March 3 (Jiji Press)--Opinions for and against a possible selective dual surname system for married couples are equally divided in Japan, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told a parliamentary committee meeting Wednesday.

The prime minister stated that as the issue could affect the concept of family the government will work on the matter while listening to the opinions of the people and the Diet, the country's parliament.

Suga admitted that he had once expressed support for a system to allow married couples to use different surnames. He was responding to a question from Yuichi Mayama of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

Mayama cited a recent public opinion poll that suggested growing support for a dual surname system among the public. Suga said it was true that survey results could change depending on the questions.

