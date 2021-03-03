Suga Vows to Deliver Safe, Effective Coronavirus Vaccines

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has renewed his pledge to "make all-out efforts to deliver safe and effective novel coronavirus vaccines" to citizens.

He made the remark at a meeting Wednesday of the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

On a recent case in which a medical worker in her 60s in Japan died after she was vaccinated against the virus, health minister Norihisa Tamura told the committee meeting that the case will be examined by experts.

"This may have been an accidental case, but it needs to be fully examined" by a panel of experts, Tamura said, indicating that the government will continue gathering information on suspected adverse events related to COVID-19 vaccines and release the data to the public.

Inoculation against the novel coronavirus started in Japan last month using a vaccine developed by major U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc., initially targeting medical workers.

