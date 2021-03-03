Japan Medical Society Urges Extension of COVID-19 Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan Medical Association President Toshio Nakagawa urged the government on Wednesday to extend its ongoing state of emergency over the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, which is set to expire on Sunday.

The government “should extend (the emergency) to keep infection prevention measures fully in place” in Tokyo and the neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa, Nakagawa told a regular press conference.

Pointing out that the declines in new infections in the affected areas are decelerating, the medical society chief expressed concern that lifting the emergency before infections are significantly curbed could lead to a “fourth wave” of infections.

Nakagawa proposed that the government extend the emergency without a deadline and decide when to remove it depending on the infection situation.

He said the lifting of the emergency should follow the infection situation improving to Stage 2 classification, less severe than Stage 3, which the government currently refers to as necessary to remove the emergency.

