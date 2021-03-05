10 Years On: Northeast Japan City Inspires Waste-Sorting in Indonesia

Newsfrom Japan

Banda Aceh, Indonesia, March 3 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese-style garbage-sorting system is taking root in an Indonesian city thanks to its exchanges with the city of Higashimatsushima, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan.

The city of Banda Aceh on the northern tip of Indonesia's Sumatra island began exchanges with Higashimatsushima after the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami struck the Japanese city. Banda Aceh, for its part, suffered over 78,000 casualties in the huge tsunami that hit Sumatra in 2004.

The adoption of the sorting scheme is seen as a progressive move in a country struggling with waste-related problems.

Every Monday, officials from the city department responsible for waste management check garbage collection points in the coastal village of Alue Deah Teungoh.

The garbage is sorted into seven categories such as plastic bottles, aluminum cans and glass, with newspapers and other paper waste tied with string.

