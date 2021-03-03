12 Women Join Tokyo Games Organizing Committee Board

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 3 (Jiji Press)--Twelve women were newly appointed to the Executive Board of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee on Wednesday.

The move raised the number of women on the 45-member board to 19, or about 42 pct of the total, achieving the 40 pct target set by committee chief Seiko Hashimoto.

The new members include Olympic marathon gold medalist Naoko Takahashi and Kuniko Obinata, a winter Paralympic alpine skiing gold medalist.

The members were selected from academics, lawyers, members of private-sector companies and infectious disease experts, as well as athletes.

Mitsue Haga, head of a civic group comprising people of Ainu indigenous descent, was also selected, as part of efforts to diversify the board.

