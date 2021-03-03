Japanese Communications Officials Entertained by NTT: Report

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese communications ministry officials were treated to expensive dinners last year by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. <9432> executives, including President and CEO Jun Sawada, a magazine report said Wednesday.

The ministry officials involved included Yasuhiko Taniwaki, vice minister for policy coordination, and former cabinet public relations secretary Makiko Yamada, according to the Shukan Bunshun weekly magazine.

NTT said that the reported dinners did take place and that it is looking into the details.

The magazine said Taniwaki was treated to dinners three times over three years through last year from NTT group executives, with total expenses exceeding 500,000 yen.

The formerly state-run telecommunications firm is required by law to receive approval from the ministry for its business plan and selections of board members.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]