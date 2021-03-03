Former Japanese Minister Kawai Released on Bail

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 3 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai, who is on trial for alleged vote-buying related to his wife's campaign for the 2019 national election, was released on bail of 50 million yen on Wednesday.

Kawai, a 57-year-old member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, had been held at the Tokyo Detention House since he and his wife, Anri, a 47-year-old former member of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, were arrested on June 18 last year.

Tokyo District Court approved the release of Katsuyuki. Tokyo High Court rejected an appeal filed by public prosecutors to block the release.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges of violating the public offices election law in connection with the 2019 Upper House poll. The release came after his defense team filed the fifth bail request on Feb. 24.

The district court approved the release apparently because Katsuyuki is unlikely to destroy evidence with examinations of witnesses by public prosecutors now over now. He is scheduled to be questioned starting on March 23.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]