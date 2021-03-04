Revenge Porn Consultations Hit Record 1,570 in Japan in 2020

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--The number of consultations with police over "revenge porn" in Japan rose by 91 from the previous year to hit a record 1,570 in 2020, National Police Agency data showed Thursday.

Revenge porn is the act of distributing sexually explicit images or videos of someone, including former and current partners, online without their consent.

Of the total cases, 660 involved victims in their 20s, making up the largest share by age group. Those aged 19 and under followed with 429 cases.

The combined number of victims in their 20s and younger accounted for 70 pct of the total. The youngest victim was 10 years old.

There were 13 cases involving victims in their 60s and three involving those in their 70s and above.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]