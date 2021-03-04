Chiba Governor Race Kicks Off; 8 File Candidacies

Newsfrom Japan

Chiba, March 4 (Jiji Press)--The official campaign period for the March 21 gubernatorial election in Chiba Prefecture, eastern Japan, kicked off on Thursday, with eight people filing their candidacies.

The number of candidates is largest for a gubernatorial poll in the prefecture neighboring Tokyo.

This is set to be the first Chiba gubernatorial election in 12 years that will not be joined by an incumbent. Current Chiba Governor Kensaku Morita, who is now in his third four-year term, has announced a decision to retire without seeking a fourth term. His current term is set to end in early April.

Among key issues in the election will be measures to curb novel coronavirus infections and reconstruct the local economy, which has been damaged by the fallout of the epidemic, as well as disaster reduction.

The eight candidates are Toshihito Kumagai, 43, former mayor of the city of Chiba, the prefecture’s capital, Teruki Goto, 38, who runs his own business, 71-year-old doctor Kenichiro Kato, 57-year-old former prep school teacher Rie Kanamitsu, Shinichiro Minagawa, 66, former principal of a Chiba prefectural high school, Masayuki Seki, 41, a former member of the Chiba prefectural assembly, Masayuki Hiratsuka, 39, who heads a political group, and 40-year-old corporate manager Yusuke Kawai.

