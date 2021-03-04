Japan Sees Record 9,875 Cybercrime Cases in 2020

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--The number of cybercrime cases in Japan on which police took action grew by 356 from the previous year to a record 9,875 in 2020, a National Police Agency survey showed Thursday.

They included ransomware cases, in which hackers sent virus-containing emails to companies, infected their computers with the viruses and encrypted data in the computers, and then demanded ransom for restoring the data. Some hackers also demanded money by threatening to put up stolen data on the internet in the so-called double extortion scheme.

"The situation over threats in cyberspace is very serious," an NPA official said.

The number of ransomware-related consultations received by police between April and September stood at 23 in 10 prefectures, including on a cyberattack that hit gaming company Capcom Co. <9697>. Nine of them were on double extortion cases.

The actual situation may be worse than what the figures suggest because many companies are believed to have opted not to make an announcement although they fell prey to cyberattacks.

