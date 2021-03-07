10 Years On: Operation Tomodachi Still a Symbol of U.S.-Japan Bonds

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, March 6 (Jiji Press)--As Japan prepares to mark 10 years since the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami and the subsequent nuclear accident, the Operation Tomodachi rescue efforts by U.S. forces in the aftermath are still remembered as a symbol of the deep bonds between Japan and the United States.

Despite the unprecedented challenges from the disasters and friction between the two nations' governments, a strong desire to help the victims drove U.S. military personnel to rush to the rescue.

Largest Japan-U.S. Operation

