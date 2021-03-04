Japan Confirms 1,170 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 1,170 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Thursday, the second successive day above 1,000.

New COVID-19 fatalities totaled 67. The number of severely ill patients fell by nine from Wednesday to 398.

In Tokyo, new cases totaled 279. Among neighboring prefectures, new cases stood at 123 in Saitama, 107 in Chiba and 138 in Kanagawa. The four prefectures are now under the government's COVID-19 state of emergency.

Tokyo's new cases included 71 people in their 20s, 40 in their 30s and 36 in their 40s. Those aged 65 or older accounted for 62.

The coronavirus variant spreading in Britain was found in three people in their 50s to 80s in Osaka Prefecture, bringing cumulative variant cases confirmed in Japan to 234, the health ministry said.

